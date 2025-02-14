PCS Edventures! Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Results

On February 14, 2025, PCS Edventures!, Inc. (“PCSV”), a prominent provider of K-12 Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (“STEM”) education programs, disclosed unaudited operational results for its third quarter of Fiscal Year 2025, concluding on December 31, 2024.

Get alerts:

The company reported revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, reflecting growth from $0.46 million during the same period in the previous year. Net income before income tax provisions stood at ($0.43 million), a minor decline compared to ($0.41 million) for the corresponding period in the prior year. PCS Edventures! completed the quarter with $3.59 million in cash reserves.

Mike Bledsoe, President of PCS Edventures!, commented on the results, acknowledging the quarter’s position as the seasonal low point. Bledsoe highlighted the company’s investments in warehouse and office capacity, aiming to fortify the groundwork for future growth despite impacting short-term profitability.

Todd Hackett, CEO of PCS Edventures!, emphasized the company’s confidence in profitability over the full business cycle and its long-term growth prospects. Hackett mentioned the repurchasing and retiring of common stock, with 1,172,417 shares bought back during the three months ending December 31, 2024, contributing to a total reduction of 2.0% in outstanding shares for Fiscal Year 2025.

For more details regarding PCS Edventures!, Inc., interested parties can visit the company’s website. Financial information and reports are available on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website.

PCS Edventures!, Inc. is recognized for designing and delivering technology-rich products and services tailored for the K-12 market to enhance 21st-century skills, primarily through STEM-based experiential learning programs.

The Press Release issued by PCS Edventures! shares forward-looking statements as defined by securities regulations, with a reference to potential risks and uncertainties affecting future performance or results. The company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission contain additional information regarding these forward-looking statements.

Investors seeking further details can contact Michael Bledsoe at 1.800.429.3110 or visit the dedicated Investors Relations page on PCS Edventures!’ website.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read PCS Edventures!’s 8K filing here.

PCS Edventures! Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PCS Edventures!, Inc develops, markets, and distributes technology-based educational products and services to the pre-kindergarten through university classroom, the K-12 afterschool, the private learning center, and the home school markets in the United States and internationally. Its products include PCS Edventures! Labs, a learning center that offers teaching in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM); and PCS BrickLab, a system of building blocks combined with PCS curriculum resources that address technology, math, construction engineering, communication, and science principles.

Featured Articles