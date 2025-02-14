PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Catalyst Financial Partners LLC

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 962 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 293,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,016,000 after buying an additional 40,031 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its position in PepsiCo by 211.4% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,345,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,343 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 3.8% in the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 89,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. CICC Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.47.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $144.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.51 and a 12-month high of $183.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.89 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.99%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

