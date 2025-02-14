PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 438,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 2.7% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $66,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 99,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,968,000 after acquiring an additional 8,406 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,705,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,350,000 after acquiring an additional 870,451 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 350,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,549,000 after purchasing an additional 34,633 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PEP opened at $144.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $198.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.41 and a 200-day moving average of $163.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.51 and a 52-week high of $183.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.82.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $27.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.99%.

PEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BNP Paribas reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. CICC Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.47.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

