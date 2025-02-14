Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) Shares Down 16.5% – Here’s Why

Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 16.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.45 and last traded at $10.00. 535,527 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 731,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on PPTA shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Perpetua Resources from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Perpetua Resources from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Perpetua Resources Trading Down 21.5 %

Institutional Trading of Perpetua Resources

The firm has a market capitalization of $660.54 million, a PE ratio of -42.82 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PPTA. Dauntless Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Perpetua Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Perpetua Resources by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Perpetua Resources during the 4th quarter worth $2,668,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Perpetua Resources by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 56,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 12,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in Perpetua Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,729,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

About Perpetua Resources

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite Gold project, which includes 1,672 unpatented lode claims, mill sites, and patented land holdings covering an area of approximately 11,548 hectares located in Valley County, Idaho.

Featured Articles

