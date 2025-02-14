Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 14th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1025 per share on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has increased its dividend by an average of 31.1% per year over the last three years. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a dividend payout ratio of 183.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. to earn $2.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.9%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Price Performance

Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock opened at $37.24 on Friday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.62 and a 1-year high of $40.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.48, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PECO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 2.40%. On average, research analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

(Get Free Report)

Phillips Edison & Co, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of shopping centers. It also offers an investment management business providing property management and advisory services. Its portfolio consists of well-occupied, grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers having a mix of national, regional, and local retailers offering necessity-based goods and services.

