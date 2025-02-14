PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.09), Zacks reports. PHINIA had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 3.10%. PHINIA updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

PHINIA Price Performance

NYSE PHIN opened at $49.22 on Friday. PHINIA has a 12-month low of $31.08 and a 12-month high of $57.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 1.35.

Get PHINIA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on PHIN. Northland Capmk raised PHINIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Northland Securities began coverage on PHINIA in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PHINIA from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

PHINIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PHINIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHINIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.