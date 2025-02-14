Pictet North America Advisors SA Acquires 256,799 Shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Free Report) by 138.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 442,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 256,799 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI France ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Pictet North America Advisors SA owned approximately 2.83% of iShares MSCI France ETF worth $15,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 7,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 76,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 222,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,973,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 52,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI France ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI France ETF stock opened at $39.88 on Friday. iShares MSCI France ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.22 and a fifty-two week high of $42.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.13 million, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.93.

About iShares MSCI France ETF

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

