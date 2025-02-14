Pictet North America Advisors SA Boosts Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $6,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 9.7% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 8,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 7,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BSX stock opened at $106.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.85. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $107.17. The company has a market capitalization of $156.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.93, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Insider Activity

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 18.11%. Research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 15,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.07, for a total transaction of $1,585,191.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 241,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,369,256.57. The trade was a 5.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $1,250,672.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,306.06. The trade was a 93.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,326 shares of company stock valued at $8,673,948 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on BSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.39.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

