Pictet North America Advisors SA Has $3.33 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,604 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMD. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Palacios Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $1,055,000. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 2,726 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.70.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $111.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.12. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.50 and a 12 month high of $227.30. The company has a market cap of $181.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.94, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.65.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $10,912,919.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,834,266.92. The trade was a 2.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Philip Guido bought 4,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,626.32. This represents a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

