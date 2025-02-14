Pictet North America Advisors SA Purchases 1,130 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 224,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up approximately 4.2% of Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $44,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,533,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $266,300,000 after purchasing an additional 70,057 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 495,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,086,000 after purchasing an additional 37,122 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSM. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM stock opened at $201.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.58. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $122.91 and a 52 week high of $226.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.06.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 30.47%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.6855 per share. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

