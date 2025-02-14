Pictet North America Advisors SA Purchases Shares of 126,186 iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Pictet North America Advisors SA purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 126,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,569,000. iShares MBS ETF comprises 1.1% of Pictet North America Advisors SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 413.5% during the 3rd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $92.07 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $89.16 and a 12-month high of $96.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.51.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3414 per share. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.