Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.380-1.440 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.450. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Stock Performance

PDM traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.01. The company had a trading volume of 800,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,502. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.36. The company has a market cap of $992.62 million, a P/E ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 1.19. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $11.11.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 13.47%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -80.64%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PDM. Robert W. Baird cut Piedmont Office Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com cut Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Baird R W cut Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's.

Featured Stories

