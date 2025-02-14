Pigeon (OTCMKTS:PGENY) Announces Earnings Results

Pigeon (OTCMKTS:PGENY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Pigeon had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 5.70%.
Pigeon Stock Performance
Pigeon stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.36. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 122. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46 and a beta of -0.02. Pigeon has a 1-year low of $1.99 and a 1-year high of $3.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.43.
Pigeon Company Profile
