Pinnacle Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PPBN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Pinnacle Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PPBN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Pinnacle Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 16.09%.

Pinnacle Bankshares Stock Performance

PPBN remained flat at $32.00 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.04 million, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.45. Pinnacle Bankshares has a 1-year low of $26.25 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.28.

Get Pinnacle Bankshares alerts:

Pinnacle Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Pinnacle Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.45%.

Pinnacle Bankshares Company Profile

Pinnacle Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts checking accounts, savings and time deposits, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.