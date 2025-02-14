Pinnacle Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PPBN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Pinnacle Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PPBN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Pinnacle Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 16.09%.
Pinnacle Bankshares Stock Performance
PPBN remained flat at $32.00 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.04 million, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.45. Pinnacle Bankshares has a 1-year low of $26.25 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.28.
Pinnacle Bankshares Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Pinnacle Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.45%.
Pinnacle Bankshares Company Profile
Pinnacle Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts checking accounts, savings and time deposits, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.
