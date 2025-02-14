Piper Sandler Cuts SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Price Target to $175.00

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $198.00 to $175.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SPSC. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective (down previously from $209.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on SPS Commerce from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on SPS Commerce from $237.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on SPS Commerce from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on SPS Commerce from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.11.

Shares of SPSC stock opened at $148.50 on Tuesday. SPS Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $147.27 and a fifty-two week high of $218.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $186.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.05 and a beta of 0.88.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.21). SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 12.60%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SPS Commerce will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Dan Juckniess sold 9,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.66, for a total value of $1,813,176.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,167,776.20. This represents a 30.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 9,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.09, for a total value of $1,682,326.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,620,592.18. The trade was a 5.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,230 shares of company stock valued at $6,379,187 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPSC. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 140.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 171 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 129.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 98.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

