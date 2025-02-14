PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.23), Zacks reports.

PolyPid Price Performance

PYPD stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.94. 3,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,450. The company has a market capitalization of $29.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.32. PolyPid has a twelve month low of $2.37 and a twelve month high of $6.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on PYPD. RODMAN&RENSHAW upgraded PolyPid to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of PolyPid from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of PolyPid in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on PolyPid in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

PolyPid Company Profile

PolyPid Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing targeted, locally administered, and prolonged-release therapeutics using its proprietary polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) technology to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in a pivotal Phase 3 confirmatory trial for prevention of surgical site infections (SSIs) in patients undergoing abdominal colorectal surgery with large incisions.

