Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.130-3.330 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.220. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Portland General Electric also updated its FY25 guidance to $3.13-3.33 EPS.

Portland General Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE POR traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.17. 545,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,130,721. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $39.49 and a fifty-two week high of $49.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.61.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 59.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Portland General Electric

About Portland General Electric

(Get Free Report)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.