Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.130-3.330 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.220. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Portland General Electric also updated its FY25 guidance to $3.13-3.33 EPS.
Portland General Electric Price Performance
Shares of NYSE POR traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.17. 545,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,130,721. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $39.49 and a fifty-two week high of $49.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.61.
Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 59.70%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Portland General Electric
About Portland General Electric
Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Portland General Electric
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- NVIDIA’s Hidden AI Play: The Truth Behind Its WeRide Investment
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Up 50% in January, Twilio’s Pullback Is the Time to Buy
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Watch These 3 Stocks—High Short Interest and Big Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.