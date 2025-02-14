Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.13-3.33 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21. Portland General Electric also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.130-3.330 EPS.

Portland General Electric Trading Up 0.7 %

Portland General Electric stock opened at $42.42 on Friday. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $39.49 and a 52 week high of $49.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.80.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 59.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

POR has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Portland General Electric from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays cut their target price on Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Portland General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.38.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

