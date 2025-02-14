Pro Medicus Limited (ASX:PME) Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

Pro Medicus Limited (ASX:PME – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 14th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, March 20th. This represents a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This is a boost from Pro Medicus’s previous interim dividend of $0.18.

Pro Medicus Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 4.39. The stock has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a PE ratio of 351.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.56.

Get Pro Medicus alerts:

Insider Activity at Pro Medicus

In related news, insider Sam Hupert sold 1,000,000 shares of Pro Medicus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$256.73 ($162.49), for a total transaction of A$256,730,000.00 ($162,487,341.77). 51.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Pro Medicus

Pro Medicus Limited engages in the development and supply of healthcare imaging software and services to hospitals, diagnostic imaging groups, and other related health entities in Australia, North America, and Europe. The company offers Visage radiology information systems (RIS), a proprietary medical software for practice management, training, installation, professional services, and after-sale support and service products; and Promedicus.net, an e-health platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pro Medicus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro Medicus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.