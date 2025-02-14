Promising Agriculture Stocks To Watch Now – February 12th

Deere & Company, Apollo Global Management, Arch Capital Group, Steel Dynamics, and Chubb are the five Agriculture stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Agriculture stocks are investments in companies that are involved in the production, processing, and distribution of agricultural products. These stocks can include companies engaged in farming, livestock, crop production, food processing, equipment manufacturing, and agricultural technology. Essentially, agriculture stocks represent the performance of businesses within the broader agricultural industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Agriculture stocks within the last several days.

Deere & Company (DE)

Deere & Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $474.80. The company had a trading volume of 892,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,433. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $340.20 and a 1 year high of $485.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $445.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $414.70.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Apollo Global Management stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,444,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,273,957. Apollo Global Management has a 12 month low of $95.11 and a 12 month high of $189.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.50. The company has a market capitalization of $89.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.63.

Arch Capital Group (ACGL)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

ACGL stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.09. 1,596,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,923,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Arch Capital Group has a 1 year low of $83.12 and a 1 year high of $116.47. The stock has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.15.

Steel Dynamics (STLD)

Steel Dynamics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.45. 902,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,795,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.53. Steel Dynamics has a one year low of $104.60 and a one year high of $155.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.36.

Chubb (CB)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

CB stock traded down $2.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $264.97. The stock had a trading volume of 402,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,720. The firm has a market cap of $106.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $272.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.82. Chubb has a 52 week low of $238.85 and a 52 week high of $302.05.

