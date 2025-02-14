Promising Artificial Intelligence Stocks Worth Watching – February 14th

Super Micro Computer, Tempus AI, and SoundHound AI are the three Artificial Intelligence stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Artificial intelligence stocks refer to companies that are involved in the development, production, or implementation of technologies and solutions based on artificial intelligence. These stocks often represent opportunities for investors to capitalize on the growing use and advancement of AI in various industries such as healthcare, finance, and technology. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Artificial Intelligence stocks within the last several days.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock traded up $3.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.23. 69,902,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,990,371. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.51 and its 200 day moving average is $40.31. The stock has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.77. Super Micro Computer has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $122.90.

Tempus AI (TEM)

Tempus AI Inc. is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

TEM traded up $5.10 on Friday, reaching $88.85. The company had a trading volume of 17,304,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,568,389. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.82 and a 200-day moving average of $49.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.69. Tempus AI has a one year low of $22.89 and a one year high of $91.45.

SoundHound AI (SOUN)

SoundHound AI, Inc. develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

SOUN traded down $4.35 on Friday, reaching $10.91. The company had a trading volume of 119,279,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,426,559. SoundHound AI has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $24.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.70 and a 200-day moving average of $9.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.51 and a beta of 2.56.

