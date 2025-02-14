Promising Cannabis Stocks To Consider – February 11th

Tilray, Aurora Cannabis, Canopy Growth, Quantum Biopharma, and Innovative Industrial Properties are the five Cannabis stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cannabis stocks refer to publicly traded companies that are involved in the cultivation, production, distribution, or sale of marijuana and related products. These stocks can include companies that operate in the medical marijuana industry, the recreational cannabis market, or provide ancillary services to the cannabis sector. Investors may buy and sell cannabis stocks on public stock exchanges. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cannabis stocks within the last several days.

Tilray (TLRY)

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Canada.

NASDAQ:TLRY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.94. 28,573,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,515,547. The firm has a market cap of $882.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 2.07. Tilray has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $2.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Aurora Cannabis (ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.

ACB stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.69. 2,619,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,650,098. Aurora Cannabis has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $9.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.85 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.16.

Canopy Growth (CGC)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in the United States, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Canada Cannabis, International Markets Cannabis, and Storz & Bickel segments.

Shares of CGC stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.84. 5,095,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,347,517. Canopy Growth has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $14.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $239.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.86.

Quantum Biopharma (QNTM)

Quantum Biopharma Ltd. is a biotechnology pharmaceutical research and development company, which focuses on the cultivation, process, and sale of medical cannabis. It operates through the Biotechnology and Strategic Investments segments. The Biotechnology segment is involved in the research and development of the company’s three drug candidates consisting of FSD-PEA, Lucid-PSYCH, and Lucid-MS.

Shares of QNTM traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.68. The company had a trading volume of 457,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,111,056. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.61. Quantum Biopharma has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $70.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.19.

Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)

IIPR traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.48. 62,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,499. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 11.53, a current ratio of 11.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.14. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52-week low of $62.45 and a 52-week high of $138.35.

