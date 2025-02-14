Promising Oil Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – February 11th

AltC Acquisition, Oklo, Exxon Mobil, Phillips 66, Chevron, GE Vernova, and ServiceNow are the seven Oil stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Oil stocks are shares of ownership in companies that are involved in the exploration, production, refining, or distribution of oil and gas products. Investing in oil stocks provides investors with exposure to the energy sector, allowing them to potentially benefit from fluctuations in oil prices and industry performance. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Oil stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

ALCC stock traded up $7.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,705,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,393. AltC Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $18.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.01.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALCC

Oklo (OKLO)

Oklo Inc. designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Shares of NYSE OKLO traded down $3.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.57. 10,321,814 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,379,619. Oklo has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $59.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.41 and its 200 day moving average is $18.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OKLO

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

XOM traded up $1.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.16. The company had a trading volume of 4,542,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,462,600. The stock has a market cap of $492.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.92. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $100.42 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Phillips 66 (PSX)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

PSX stock traded up $6.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,765,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,106,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.66. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $108.90 and a 1 year high of $174.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.37.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PSX

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

CVX stock traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,051,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,524,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.81. Chevron has a 1 year low of $135.37 and a 1 year high of $167.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVX

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Shares of GE Vernova stock traded down $13.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $371.45. 1,120,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,869,386. The firm has a market cap of $102.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 66.87. GE Vernova has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $447.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $359.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GEV

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded down $15.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,006.24. 406,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,623,270. The firm has a market cap of $207.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $637.99 and a 52-week high of $1,198.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,079.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $968.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NOW

Further Reading