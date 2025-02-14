ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Short Interest Down 28.8% in January

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 28.8% from the January 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th.
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE operates as a media company in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital platforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as PULS4, PULS24, ATV I, ATV II, and PLUS 8.
