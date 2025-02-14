Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Acquired by Consolidated Planning Corp

Consolidated Planning Corp grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $83.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.65. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.45 and a 1-year high of $95.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 61.92%.

In other news, COO Kim C. Hanemann sold 956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $86,126.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,307,290.99. This represents a 1.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total transaction of $117,005.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,245,040.92. This represents a 0.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,712 shares of company stock worth $317,644. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PEG shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.83.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

