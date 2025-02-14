Q1 EPS Estimates for Lundin Mining Reduced by Analyst

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Free Report) – Ventum Cap Mkts decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lundin Mining in a report released on Tuesday, February 11th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst C. Mackay now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.17.

Several other analysts also recently commented on LUN. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Lundin Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Lundin Mining from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lundin Mining has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$17.19.

TSE:LUN opened at C$12.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.58, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.17. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$10.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.66.

Lundin Mining Corp is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations in Brazil Chile Portugal Sweden and the United States of America producing copper zinc gold and nickel. Its material mineral properties include Candelaria Chapada Eagle and Neves-Corvo.

