Q1 EPS Estimates for SPS Commerce Reduced by Northland Capmk

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SPS Commerce in a report released on Tuesday, February 11th. Northland Capmk analyst N. Chokshi now anticipates that the software maker will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.61. The consensus estimate for SPS Commerce’s current full-year earnings is $2.38 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for SPS Commerce’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.21). SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 12.83%.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SPSC. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on SPS Commerce from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective (down from $209.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $237.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on SPS Commerce from $198.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.11.

Shares of SPSC opened at $148.50 on Friday. SPS Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $147.27 and a fifty-two week high of $218.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.05 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPSC. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 209.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,890,000 after buying an additional 44,946 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in SPS Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,178,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the third quarter worth $1,809,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,404,000 after purchasing an additional 104,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in SPS Commerce by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,444,083 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $280,398,000 after purchasing an additional 16,357 shares in the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 9,290 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.68, for a total value of $1,715,677.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,864,006.56. The trade was a 5.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dan Juckniess sold 5,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.31, for a total value of $1,168,007.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,773,988.23. This trade represents a 19.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,230 shares of company stock valued at $6,379,187. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

