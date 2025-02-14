Q2 Earnings Forecast for Ero Copper Issued By Raymond James

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Ero Copper in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 11th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.76. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $4.74 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ERO. Scotiabank cut their price target on Ero Copper from C$28.50 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$33.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$29.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eight Capital decreased their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$40.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Ventum Financial reduced their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$31.50 to C$29.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$30.38.

Ero Copper stock opened at C$20.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$19.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$24.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.84, a PEG ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.17. Ero Copper has a 52-week low of C$18.16 and a 52-week high of C$32.89.

In other Ero Copper news, Director Chantal Gosselin bought 10,000 shares of Ero Copper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$19.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$194,400.00. Insiders own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

