Q2 Earnings Forecast for PulteGroup Issued By Zacks Research

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of PulteGroup in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the construction company will earn $3.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.52. The consensus estimate for PulteGroup’s current full-year earnings is $12.43 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for PulteGroup’s Q3 2025 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.43 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $12.37 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.50 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.50 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.79 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $13.56 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $15.11 EPS.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.22. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 24.43% and a net margin of 17.18%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on PulteGroup from $198.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.86.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of PHM opened at $106.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.68. PulteGroup has a 52-week low of $100.24 and a 52-week high of $149.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 145.9% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,098 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in PulteGroup by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 131.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 115,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,561,000 after purchasing an additional 65,546 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,455,000. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PulteGroup

In related news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,191 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $1,617,841.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,961,727. The trade was a 16.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total transaction of $266,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,026,879.65. The trade was a 4.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,191 shares of company stock worth $2,256,367 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, January 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 5.98%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

