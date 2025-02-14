Q3 EPS Estimates for Organigram Lowered by Atb Cap Markets

Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets cut their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Organigram in a report released on Tuesday, February 11th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Organigram’s current full-year earnings is ($0.09) per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Organigram’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.
Organigram (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Organigram had a negative net margin of 28.58% and a negative return on equity of 11.68%.
Organigram Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Organigram by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 12,250 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Organigram by 803.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 14,876 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Organigram by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 914,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Organigram by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 359,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 43,721 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Organigram by 8.3% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,948,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 149,171 shares in the last quarter. 34.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Organigram
Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including whole flower, milled flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vapes, gummies, and concentrates for medical retailers; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Holy Mountain, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, Trailblazer, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands.
