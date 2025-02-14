Q3 EPS Estimates for Organigram Lowered by Atb Cap Markets

Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets cut their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Organigram in a report released on Tuesday, February 11th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Organigram’s current full-year earnings is ($0.09) per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Organigram’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Organigram (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Organigram had a negative net margin of 28.58% and a negative return on equity of 11.68%.

Shares of OGI stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.56 and a 200-day moving average of $1.67. Organigram has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $2.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Organigram by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 12,250 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Organigram by 803.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 14,876 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Organigram by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 914,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Organigram by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 359,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 43,721 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Organigram by 8.3% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,948,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 149,171 shares in the last quarter. 34.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including whole flower, milled flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vapes, gummies, and concentrates for medical retailers; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Holy Mountain, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, Trailblazer, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands.

