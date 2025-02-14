QHSLab (OTCMKTS:USAQ) Announces Strategic Partnership with Town Total Compounding to Enhance Market Opportunities and Patient Care

On February 11, 2025, QHSLab, Inc. (USAQ) revealed a strategic co-marketing partnership with Town Total Compounding to broaden market horizons and propel organic growth. The collaboration aims to merge QHSLab’s innovative solutions with Town Total Compounding’s specialized services to optimize patient care.

Get alerts:

The partnership unveils QHSLab’s Integrated Service Program (ISP) to over 200 primary care medical practices affiliated with Town Total Compounding. This integration aligns digital health assessments with tailored prescription therapies such as GLP-1s, Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT), Allergen Immunotherapy, Pain Management, and Dermatological treatments.

Through synergizing digital healthcare technology and patient-specific compounding services, this collaboration offers a pathway for both entities to expand without equity dilution while granting improved access to cutting-edge healthcare solutions.

The initiative spotlights a shared commitment to expanding market reach organically without necessitating additional capital investment. By blending QHSLab’s digital health capabilities with Town Total’s provider relationships, the partnership fosters business growth, augments provider engagement, and boosts patient adherence and outcomes.

QHSLab’s digital tools coupled with Town Total Compounding’s personalized treatments ensure a comprehensive healthcare approach, integrating pharmacological and behavioral health interventions for enhanced patient well-being.

Joseph Navarra, R.Ph., FACA, Head of Pharmacy and Owner of Town Total Compounding, expressed, “This collaboration with QHSLab allows us to offer primary care providers a seamless way to integrate digital medicine into their patient care plans, ensuring tailored treatment strategies that enhance clinical effectiveness.”

Troy Grogan, CEO of QHSLab, Inc., remarked, “By providing primary care practices with advanced screening tools alongside specialized compounding services, we are creating a scalable, patient-centered approach to improving health outcomes—without the need for external financing or equity dilution.”

For more details about QHSLab and its healthcare solutions, please visit usaqcorp.com.

About QHSLab, Inc.

QHSLab, Inc. (USAQ) is a medical technology company that provides digital healthcare solutions and point-of-care-diagnostic tests to primary care physicians. Their products aim to enhance patient monitoring, medical care, and revenue generation for physicians.

About Town Total Compounding Center

Town Total Compounding Center, located in Woodbury, NY, is a PCAB-accredited pharmacy specializing in sterile and non-sterile compounding, emphasizing customized patient care for over 30 years under the leadership of Joseph Navarra, R.Ph., FACA, FAPC.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this communication constitute “forward-looking statements” under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially. The company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact:

Brett Maas, Managing Principal, Hayden IR, LLC

[email protected]

646-536-7331

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read QHSLab’s 8K filing here.

About QHSLab

(Get Free Report)

QHSLab, Inc, a medical device technology and software as a service (SaaS) company, focuses on value-based healthcare, informatics, and algorithmic personalized medicine. It develops digital therapeutics and point of care solutions to support remote patient monitoring, address chronic care, and preventive medicine.

Featured Stories