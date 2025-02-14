QUASA Price Hits $0.0019 on Top Exchanges (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. QUASA has a market capitalization of $149,555.18 and $59.01 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One QUASA token can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00003946 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00024094 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00004616 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00004857 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000024 BTC.

XYO (XYO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000017 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUA is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 254,553,218 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,707,829 tokens. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 254,553,218 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00189819 USD and is down -3.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $7.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

