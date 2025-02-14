Quent Capital LLC Increases Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 70.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,064 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 133.1% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,592 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Coastwise Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 37,840 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 20.2% in the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at American Airlines Group

In related news, CEO Robert D. Isom, Jr. sold 102,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total transaction of $1,763,009.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,967,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,079,004.64. This trade represents a 3.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Angela Owens sold 51,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $890,187.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at $1,927,865.80. This represents a 31.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AAL shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.88.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $15.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.35. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $19.10.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.47. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 28.56%. Analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

