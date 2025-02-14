Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.33, but opened at $2.22. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $2.30, with a volume of 101 shares.

Qurate Retail Trading Up 9.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qurate Retail

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Qurate Retail stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

