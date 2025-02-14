Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.00 and last traded at $24.25, with a volume of 88649 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Radware from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

Radware Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.30.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.12). Radware had a positive return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. As a group, research analysts expect that Radware Ltd. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Radware

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Radware by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 882,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,877,000 after purchasing an additional 20,658 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Radware by 147.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 120,333 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 71,611 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Radware by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 18,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in Radware by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 12,476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Radware by 179.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,072 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 28,329 shares in the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for cloud, on-premises, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Radware’s Core Business and The Hawks’ Business. It offers DefensePro provides automated DDoS protection; Radware Kubernetes, a web application firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

