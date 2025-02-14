Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) Short Interest Update

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 191,000 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the January 15th total of 251,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

In other Ranger Energy Services news, Director Brett T. Agee sold 54,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $931,612.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,059,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,135,052.94. The trade was a 2.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brett T. Agee sold 61,905 shares of Ranger Energy Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total value of $1,031,956.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,905 shares in the company, valued at $531,856.35. This represents a 65.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 415,836 shares of company stock valued at $6,863,316. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNGR. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ranger Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

RNGR opened at $17.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $390.80 million, a PE ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 0.55. Ranger Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $18.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.17 and a 200-day moving average of $14.12.

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

