Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.38), Zacks reports. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 128.95% and a net margin of 5.65%. Rapid7 updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.720-1.850 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.330-0.360 EPS.

Rapid7 Price Performance

Shares of RPD traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $35.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,892. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 55.64 and a beta of 0.96. Rapid7 has a fifty-two week low of $32.94 and a fifty-two week high of $61.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RPD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Rapid7 from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.22.

Insider Activity at Rapid7

In other Rapid7 news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $3,938,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,991,249.22. This represents a 18.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

