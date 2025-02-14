Raymond James Has Lowered Expectations for Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Stock Price

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$18.50 to C$17.50 in a research report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 29.92% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$20.75 to C$19.75 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$18.86.
Mullen Group Price Performance
Mullen Group Company Profile
Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle e-commerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation, inventory, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Mullen Group
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- NVIDIA’s Hidden AI Play: The Truth Behind Its WeRide Investment
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Up 50% in January, Twilio’s Pullback Is the Time to Buy
- How to Profit From Value Investing
- Watch These 3 Stocks—High Short Interest and Big Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.