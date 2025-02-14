Raymond James Has Lowered Expectations for Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Stock Price

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$18.50 to C$17.50 in a research report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 29.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$20.75 to C$19.75 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$18.86.

Shares of Mullen Group stock traded up C$0.29 on Friday, reaching C$13.47. The stock had a trading volume of 221,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,591. Mullen Group has a 1 year low of C$12.47 and a 1 year high of C$16.06. The company has a market cap of C$1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$14.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.65.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle e-commerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation, inventory, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

