Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.18, but opened at $4.91. Real Brokerage shares last traded at $5.09, with a volume of 163,022 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on Real Brokerage in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Get Real Brokerage alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Real Brokerage

Real Brokerage Stock Up 2.5 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.81 and its 200 day moving average is $5.33.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Real Brokerage by 607.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 631,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 542,653 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Real Brokerage by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,364,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,572,000 after buying an additional 442,612 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Real Brokerage by 106.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 595,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after buying an additional 307,016 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Real Brokerage by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 759,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 264,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Real Brokerage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $871,000. 53.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Real Brokerage

(Get Free Report)

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate technology company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: North American Brokerage, Real Title, and One Real Mortgage. It offers brokerage, title, and mortgage broker services. The company is based in Miami, Florida.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Real Brokerage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Brokerage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.