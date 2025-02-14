Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Veeco Instruments (VECO)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ: VECO):

2/13/2025 – Veeco Instruments had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $30.00 to $25.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/13/2025 – Veeco Instruments had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $33.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/13/2025 – Veeco Instruments had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $38.00 to $31.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/13/2025 – Veeco Instruments had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $29.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/7/2025 – Veeco Instruments had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $40.00.

1/6/2025 – Veeco Instruments was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Veeco Instruments Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of VECO opened at $24.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.13. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $49.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 11.34%. Analysts expect that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Veeco Instruments

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veeco Instruments

In related news, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total value of $69,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,173.46. This represents a 3.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Veeco Instruments by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,477,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $200,391,000 after purchasing an additional 110,825 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,792,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,848,000 after buying an additional 152,201 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,242,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,107,000 after acquiring an additional 78,884 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 20.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,216,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,428,000 after acquiring an additional 371,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,091,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,308,000 after acquiring an additional 30,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.

