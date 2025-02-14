Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.95, but opened at $8.13. Redfin shares last traded at $8.56, with a volume of 3,096,900 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Redfin from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Redfin from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.25 target price on shares of Redfin in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Redfin from $7.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Redfin from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.16.

Get Redfin alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Redfin

Redfin Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Redfin

The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.23 and its 200-day moving average is $9.40.

In other Redfin news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 16,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $137,850.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,053.04. This represents a 18.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 8,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total transaction of $70,955.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,714.54. The trade was a 21.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Redfin

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 10.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 998,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,508,000 after purchasing an additional 92,023 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Redfin during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,650,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Redfin during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Redfin by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,022,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,884,000 after acquiring an additional 66,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 476.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 799,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,018,000 after acquiring an additional 660,872 shares during the last quarter. 61.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redfin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.