Relx (LON:REL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Relx (LON:REL – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 120.10 ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Relx had a return on equity of 56.71% and a net margin of 20.34%.

Relx Stock Down 1.9 %

Relx stock opened at GBX 4,056 ($50.97) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £75.00 billion, a PE ratio of 40.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.48. Relx has a one year low of GBX 3,218 ($40.44) and a one year high of GBX 4,205 ($52.85). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,827.59 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,672.55.

Get Relx alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,550 ($57.18) price target on shares of Relx in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Relx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RELX is a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. The Group serves customers in more than 180 countries and has offices in about 40 countries. It employs over 33,000 people, of whom almost half are in North America. The shares of RELX PLC, the parent company, are traded on the London, Amsterdam and New York Stock Exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.