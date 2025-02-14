Remedent (OTCMKTS:REMI) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Remedent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:REMI – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and traded as low as $0.05. Remedent shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 40,000 shares traded.
Remedent Trading Up 11.1 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of -0.04.
Remedent Company Profile
Remedent, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes oral care and cosmetic dentistry products in the United States and internationally. It primarily provides professional veneers and teeth whitening products for professional and over-the-counter use. The company also offers River8, a prefab veneer that enables the dentist to find the right combination of teeth for a patient with minor reshaping.
