Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Short Interest Update

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a growth of 3,540.0% from the January 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Renault Price Performance
OTCMKTS:RNLSY traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.73. 28,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,129. Renault has a fifty-two week low of $7.77 and a fifty-two week high of $11.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.15.
About Renault
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Renault
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- NVIDIA’s Hidden AI Play: The Truth Behind Its WeRide Investment
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Up 50% in January, Twilio’s Pullback Is the Time to Buy
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Watch These 3 Stocks—High Short Interest and Big Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.