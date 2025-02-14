Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Short Interest Update

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a growth of 3,540.0% from the January 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Renault Price Performance

OTCMKTS:RNLSY traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.73. 28,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,129. Renault has a fifty-two week low of $7.77 and a fifty-two week high of $11.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.15.

About Renault

Renault SA engages in the design, manufacture, sale, repair, maintenance, and leasing of motor vehicles in Europe, Eurasia, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It also engages in the design and production of parts and equipment used for manufacturing and operation vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sale Financing, and Mobility Services segments.

