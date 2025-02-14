Renishaw (LON:RSW) Stock Price Down 9.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of Renishaw plc (LON:RSW – Get Free Report) fell 9.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,975 ($37.39) and last traded at GBX 3,249.18 ($40.83). 613,964 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 330% from the average session volume of 142,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,580 ($44.99).

Renishaw Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,387.71 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,397.27.

Renishaw (LON:RSW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported GBX 63.20 ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Renishaw had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 10.94%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Renishaw plc will post 159.8984772 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Renishaw

We are a world leader in measuring and manufacturing systems.

Our products give high accuracy and precision, gathering data to provide customers and end users with traceability and confidence in what they’re making. This technology also helps our customers to innovate their products and processes.

We are guided by our purpose: Transforming Tomorrow Together.

See Also

