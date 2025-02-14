Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Stock

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently sold shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB). In a filing disclosed on February 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock on January 13th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CACI International (NYSE:CACI) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) on 1/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) on 1/29/2025.

Shares of WAB opened at $196.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $131.33 and a 1-year high of $210.88. The stock has a market cap of $33.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.08.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies ( NYSE:WAB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.06). Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 12.52%. Equities analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is a boost from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WAB. Susquehanna upped their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $181.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAB. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 201,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,431,000 after buying an additional 8,575 shares during the period. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 50,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,198,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

