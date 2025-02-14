Rep. Julie Johnson Buys SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares

Representative Julie Johnson (D-Texas) recently bought shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC). In a filing disclosed on February 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in SBA Communications stock on January 15th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MERRILL LYNCH TAX EFFICIENT CORE” account.

Representative Julie Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) on 1/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) on 1/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 1/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) on 1/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) on 1/27/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR) on 1/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 1/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB) on 1/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) on 1/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on 1/17/2025.

NASDAQ SBAC traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $207.87. The stock had a trading volume of 101,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,728. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $203.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.97. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $183.64 and a 1 year high of $252.64. The company has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.69.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SBAC shares. Citizens Jmp upgraded SBA Communications to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on SBA Communications from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Cowen upped their price target on SBA Communications from $251.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.29.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. CWM LLC raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 278.7% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Donald Day sold 2,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.43, for a total value of $472,161.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,743.14. This represents a 31.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.33, for a total value of $795,249.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,534,796.04. The trade was a 9.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Julie Johnson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Johnson (Democratic Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Julie Johnson earned a B.A. in history and government from the University of Texas at Austin in 1987 and a J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center in 1991. Johnson’s career experience includes working as an attorney.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

