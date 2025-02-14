Rep. Julie Johnson Purchases Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Representative Julie Johnson (D-Texas) recently bought shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA). In a filing disclosed on February 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Walgreens Boots Alliance stock on January 15th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MERRILL LYNCH TAX EFFICIENT CORE” account.

Representative Julie Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) on 1/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) on 1/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 1/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) on 1/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) on 1/27/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR) on 1/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 1/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB) on 1/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) on 1/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on 1/17/2025.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of WBA traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.82. 3,071,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,536,066. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $22.47. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 5.87% and a positive return on equity of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $39.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBA. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,997,580 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $385,258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,569,223 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,241,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,969,188 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $98,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329,857 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at $24,226,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,572,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $303,902,000 after buying an additional 2,631,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WBA shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.19.

About Representative Johnson

Julie Johnson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Johnson (Democratic Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Julie Johnson earned a B.A. in history and government from the University of Texas at Austin in 1987 and a J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center in 1991. Johnson’s career experience includes working as an attorney.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Further Reading

