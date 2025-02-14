Rep. Julie Johnson Sells Off Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Representative Julie Johnson (D-Texas) recently sold shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). In a filing disclosed on February 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Intuit stock on January 28th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MERRILL LYNCH LONG TERM GROWTH” account.

Representative Julie Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) on 1/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) on 1/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) on 1/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) on 1/27/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR) on 1/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 1/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB) on 1/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) on 1/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on 1/17/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) on 1/17/2025.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $1.80 on Friday, hitting $585.70. The company had a trading volume of 387,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,675,385. The stock has a market cap of $163.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $621.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $630.35. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $557.29 and a 1-year high of $714.78.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 40.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $530.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $765.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $795.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $726.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTU. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $657.64, for a total value of $5,063,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,916 shares in the company, valued at $22,304,518.24. This represents a 18.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $641.82, for a total value of $48,136,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,378,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,595,351.10. The trade was a 1.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 293,014 shares of company stock worth $188,992,187 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Johnson

Julie Johnson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Johnson (Democratic Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Julie Johnson earned a B.A. in history and government from the University of Texas at Austin in 1987 and a J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center in 1991. Johnson’s career experience includes working as an attorney.

Intuit Company Profile



Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

