Reserve Rights 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $25.17 Million (RSR)

Reserve Rights (RSR) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Reserve Rights has a market capitalization of $502.73 million and $25.17 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Reserve Rights token can now be purchased for $0.0091 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Reserve Rights has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $97,695.34 or 0.98878425 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97,165.04 or 0.98341703 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Reserve Rights Token Profile

Reserve Rights was first traded on May 17th, 2019. Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,255,097,920 tokens. The Reddit community for Reserve Rights is https://reddit.com/r/reserveprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Reserve Rights is reserve.org. Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Reserve Rights

According to CryptoCompare, “Reserve Rights (RSR) is an ERC-20 token used within the Reserve Protocol for staking, governance, and collateral protection across Reserve Tokens (RTokens). It supports the decentralised management of RTokens by allowing holders to participate in governance decisions and providing overcollateralisation in case of asset defaults. Founded by Nevin Freeman and Matt Elder, the Reserve Protocol aims to create stable, asset-backed digital currencies with a transparent emission model and decentralised governance structure.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reserve Rights directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reserve Rights should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Reserve Rights using one of the exchanges listed above.

